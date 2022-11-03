PhonePe deploys over 1 lakh SmartSpeakers within 3 months of launch

By Pihu Yadav

The SmartSpeaker is said to offer instant payment alerts in English and 10 Indian languages. It also comes with dedicated data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator and a replay button to check the last transaction.

PhonePe announced on Thursday that it has deployed over a lakh SmartSpeakers to merchant partners across India. The company added that it has also processed over one billion transactions via the devices, within just three months of launch.

Introduced earlier this year in August, PhonePe claims that it has received phenomenal feedback from merchants on the device's performance. As a result, the demand for SmartSpeakers has surged amongst new merchant partners, across the urban and rural markets.

The volume of digital transactions made to businesses has been increasing at a rate of 175 percent during COVID-19 owing to the extensive consumer adoption of digital payments. “This has further amplified the demand for stronger payment validation mechanisms, especially in instances where it is challenging to keep track of several transactions carried out during peak hours at various QRs. PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers address this need, saving merchants a lot of time and effort in tracking transactions,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the milestone Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “PhonePe’s SmartSpeaker is a big step in providing cutting-edge payment services to our merchant partners, especially in the mass market, and this has opened up a new channel for engaging with our vast merchant base. Deploying more than 100,000 devices in less than three months, marks a significant milestone given the speed and scale at which retailers have embraced this value-added offering from PhonePe.’’