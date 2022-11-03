Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    PhonePe deploys over 1 lakh SmartSpeakers within 3 months of launch

    PhonePe deploys over 1 lakh SmartSpeakers within 3 months of launch

    PhonePe deploys over 1 lakh SmartSpeakers within 3 months of launch
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Updated)

    The SmartSpeaker is said to offer instant payment alerts in English and 10 Indian languages. It also comes with dedicated data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator and a replay button to check the last transaction.

    PhonePe announced on Thursday that it has deployed over a lakh SmartSpeakers to merchant partners across India. The company added that it has also processed over one billion transactions via the devices, within just three months of launch. 

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Introduced earlier this year in August, PhonePe claims that it has received phenomenal feedback from merchants on the device's performance. As a result, the demand for  SmartSpeakers has surged amongst new merchant partners, across the urban and rural markets.
    The volume of digital transactions made to businesses has been increasing at a rate of 175 percent during COVID-19 owing to the extensive consumer adoption of digital payments. “This has further amplified the demand for stronger payment validation mechanisms, especially in instances where it is challenging to keep track of several transactions carried out during peak hours at various QRs. PhonePe’s SmartSpeakers address this need, saving merchants a lot of time and effort in tracking transactions,” the company said in a statement.
    Also Read: Road to IPO 2024 — upGrad to merge all M&As into 'One upGrad'
    Speaking on the milestone Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “PhonePe’s SmartSpeaker is a big step in providing cutting-edge payment services to our merchant partners, especially in the mass market, and this has opened up a new channel for engaging with our vast merchant base. Deploying more than 100,000 devices in less than three months, marks a significant milestone given the speed and scale at which retailers have embraced this value-added offering from PhonePe.’’
    The SmartSpeaker is said to offer instant payment alerts in English and 10 Indian languages. It also comes with dedicated data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator and a replay button to check the last transaction.
    Also Read: Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PhonePesmart speakers

    Next Article

    New Microsoft report highlights urgent sustainability skills gap

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng