PhonePe aiming for an IPO in 2024-2025, says CEO Sameer Nigam

Digital payments service provider PhonePe is planning for an IPO in 2024-2025. The fintech platform secured an additional $200 million in primary capital from Walmart at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion in March.

PhonePe Co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that the company is in the middle of a $2 billion fundraise which will mostly close at the end of this month.

"Raising $2 billion will fund all our new ambitions," Nigam said, adding that he would want to give these new businesses a couple of years to get incubated so that the company realises how big they could get and how much more money needs to be deployed.

Nigam further mentioned that the money in the bank will help the company ride out this tough phase, which, according to him, is not a good time for tech businesses to go public.

Many startups deferred their IPO plans to 2023 after witnessing the correction seen by their listed peers due to the global macroeconomic uncertainties, the funding winter and a negative market sentiment in general.

PhonePe had announced a full separation from the Flipkart Group, which was completed in December last year. Several Flipkart shareholders, led by Walmart, acquired shares in the recent separation. PhonePe investors suffered a tax hit worth Rs 8,000 crore after the company decided to shift its domicile from Singapore to India.

Nigam further said that the company is well positioned in terms of its core payments business with triple digit operating and revenue growth. "We are very close to breaking even on the core business," he said. Nigam is now confident that PhonePe will definitely go public in India.

Five of the most-hyped tech IPOs in India - Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, Delhivery and PolicyBazaar have shed over $18 billion in value since going public.

Speaking about these brands, Nigam said that they went public in India when the VC market was at its peak globally. He further said that although significant, the hit to India's tech stocks has been less compared to their global peers.

However, after a disastrous IPO, Paytm reported its first-ever quarterly profit on an adjusted basis. On a consolidated level, however, the company continues to remain loss-making, although the losses halved in the December quarter.

“Let’s look at where their businesses were a year ago, their health of core businesses today and I would contend that while they went public first and got hit by the market, they are turning around fast,” Nigam stated.

Appreciating PhonePe’s rival, he added, “A big shout-out to Paytm - Paytm’s business looks fundamentally healthier today than it did four quarters ago. Maybe the markets helped the players grow fiscally faster as well.”

Indian IPOs raised a record $18 billion in 2021 but investors have since dumped high-profile tech shares, even as the broader Indian stock market outperformed global peers and scaled new peaks in late 2022.

According to the PhonePe CEO, while the global meltdown is one factor here, the other reason for the tech rout could be the market not liking the combination of either governance standards or business models.

“The VCs who are very big stakeholders in the decision of where to list startups and therefore domicile them, are starting to turn around. A lot of VCs I have spoken to are hardened by the response to IPOs over the last couple of years in India, as the market is in debt now. The regulators and government are actively looking at ways to facilitate getting venture folks back,” said Nigam.

Meanwhile, investors, including the most bullish ones that have been aggressively pouring money into India, have scaled down investments this year already. Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding fell 60.5 percent to $6.64 billion during the January-March period from $16.8 billion a year earlier, according to data by Tracxn Technologies.

Startups secured 405 funding rounds against 1,095 in the first three months of 2022. Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, which have backed 38 and 31 of India’s 107 unicorns, respectively, did not participate in a single funding round, even at early stages.

However, PhonePe’s co-founder has taken a positive spin on the situation. “I think good change is coming. If I think of the next 3-5 years, I am very hopeful that the best of Indian startups will find attractive valuations, a long retail market cue of interest and people will come back. New startups will have to move less and less to find VCs to invest in their companies,” added Nigam.

Nigam is also very bullish on the fintech space, adding, “valuations on the fintech side go large, even frothing, whereas all the profits on the manufacturing side. Both are course correcting today. There’s going to be a rebalancing of profits, investments and we will land in a good place. Fintechs will have their days in the next few years.”

There is a clear shift in focus from growth to profitability, with an emphasis on building sustainable business models. For the first time in seven years, founders have shown a greater preference for profitability overgrowth, an InnoVen Capital survey showed.

“You have to be able to say no to investors especially in early stage if you’re feeling bullied to grow at any cost. It’s very high to fix your margins when the burn it as peak, it’s much easier to grow a little slower,” said Nigam.