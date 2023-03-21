Phoenix Mills shares rise after Motilal Oswal projects 55% upside over next two years

With this expansion, Phoenix Mills will have presence in six out of top eight cities and three tier-II cities, according to Motilal Oswal.

Shares of the Phoenix Mills Ltd, a company engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space, jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday after investment broker Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating.

The brokerage firm gave a price target of Rs 2,000 per share on Phoenix Mills, implying an upside of nearly 55 percent from its closing level of Rs 1,293.70 on Monday.

Giving the rationale behind its bullish outlook, Motilal Oswal said that Phoenix mills has 11 operational malls with leasable area of 9 million square feet as of March 2023. The company also recently acquired land to develop a 1 million square feet mall in Surat by 2026-27 and has a long-term vision to add 1 million square feet of retail assets every year.

With this expansion, Phoenix Mills will have presence in six out of top eight cities and three tier-II cities, according to Motilal Oswal.

It added that Phoenix Mills has also reported a healthy pre-leasing of around 90 percent for its malls.

Keeping in view of the above, the company’s rental income is expected to report a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 percent over FY23-25 to Rs 2,200 crore, said Motilal Oswal.

Last week, Phoenix Mills had announced plans of developing a residential project on a land parcel recently acquired by its subsidiary in Kolkata.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the company had said that Palladium Construction Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, will build a residential development comprising approximately 325 to 350 homes with saleable area of about one million square feet.

While the original price target is Rs 1,700, the brokerage said that in case it pushes the valuation base at the end of financial year 2025, implying two-year returns, taking into account stabilised rental run-rate and no pending capex, the valuation for the retail segment increases to Rs 29,000 crore from Rs 23,900 crore in a base case scenario. In such a situation, the price target goes up to Rs 2,000.

Shares of Phoenix Mills are trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 1,323.55.