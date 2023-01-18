Pharma firms seek clarity from Bombay HC on free samples to be considered as genuine expense under GST: Sources

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) is of the view that free samples and gifts are also sales and are not entitled as input costs.

Pharma companies have approached the Bombay High Court for clarity on free samples and gifts to be considered as genuine expenses under GST, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The drugmakers feel free samples and gifts are costs for the business, business promotion and marketing, and wrong treatment under GST is leading to blockage of input tax credit under section 17(50(h), the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) believes that free samples and gifts are also sales and are not entitled to input costs.

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Union of India, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Goods and Services Tax Council to defend the case, the sources said.

In February last year , the Supreme Court held that granting freebies to doctors by pharma companies for boosting sales of medicines is prohibited by law, as it dismissed a plea of a firm seeking deduction under the Income Tax Act on account of giving incentives to medical practitioners.

Also, according to the new TDS guidelines issued by the CBIC , 'gifts' received by doctors and social media influencers have been under the tax gambit from July 1 last year.

The provision introduced in the Finance Act 2022 as section 194R mandates a 10 percent tax deducted at source (TDS), exclusive of surcharge and cess, on freebies exceeding Rs 20,000 in a year that influencers and doctors receive and retain from sales promotions.

The guidelines provide examples of freebies where tax will be deducted under section 194R. These include medicine samples given for free to doctors as well as incentives in the form of cash, TV, car, computers (or any other gadgets), outfits, cosmetics, gold coins, jewellery, sponsored trips, and free tickets to events are given to social media influencers.

For doctors, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified that section 194R would apply to the distribution of free samples to a hospital when doctors receive free samples while employed there. Such samples can be considered taxable perquisites for employees by the hospital, and thus tax can be deducted under Section 192. In such a case, the threshold of Rs 20,000 must be viewed in relation to the hospital, as per the norms.