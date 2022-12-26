Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

It’s been a very active and largely disappointing year for the Indian pharmaceutical companies when it came to inspections by the US drug regulator.

First, a quick recap — India has over 650 USFDA-compliant plants, the largest number outside of the US. After a hiatus of around two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US drug regulator picked up the pace of physical re-inspections of plants in around February. Hence, the drug regulators had a backlog of plants that either needed routine inspections, those with outstanding issues where remediation was complete and inspections related to new drug approvals.

The outcome, it seems, has been patchy. Many of the companies could not successfully resolve existing issues. For instance, companies which had earlier been issued the Official Action Indicated (OAI) statuses — which essentially means the US drug regulator can withhold approvals from the plant — either saw them continue or even escalate.

Similarly, Cipla’s Goa facility, categorised as OAI in February 2020 and issued a warning letter, was re-inspected this year and issued six observations. Of them, three were repeats from the earlier inspection and continued to be categorised as OAI by the drug regulator.

The other issue that the companies faced this year is that of the USFDA import alert for many of their facilities. In fact, we saw large companies such as Sun Pharma and Glenmark being issued Import Alerts, one of the severest forms of USFDA actions on a facility.

An Import Alert indicates the drugs manufactured from the plant can be detained and refused entry to the US unless with certain conditions or generally until the manufacturer has solved the issues at the plant as per the US drug regulators requirements.

Import Alert 66-40 by USFDA

Foreign inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturers are being performed. Detention without physical examination may be appropriate when an FDA inspection has revealed that a firm is not operating in conformity with current good manufacturing practices (GMP's).

Let’s start with Glenmark. The company which has been known for having a good track record with the US drug regulator was issued a Warning Letter in 2019 for their Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh. The issues at the facility which manufactures creams and ointments it seems remained unresolved as the plant was slapped with an Import Alert 4 months after it was reinspected by the US drug regulator in June this year.

Another case was Sun Pharma’s Halol facility in Gujarat. The facility which has the ability to manufacture complex drugs and injectables was already in a precarious situation with the US Drug Regulator. Based on an inspection in Dec 2019 the plant was issued an Official Action Indicated Status in March 2020 implying that the USFDA can put all new approvals on hold if corrective actions are not completed. They were reinspected earlier this year only for the US Drug Regulator to maintain the OAI status on the plant and eventually issue an Import Alert at the end of the year.

The US Drug Regulator has in the past brought up issues such as Glenmark’s in ability to investigate complaints of drugs manufactured in their Baddi plant to in adequate processes at Sun Pharma’s Halol plant. Experts say the drug regulator’s requirements for compliance can be described as a moving target with Indian companies needed to constantly adapt which might have lagged with the COVID-19 hiatus.

For Sun Pharma, the consolidated sales impacted from Halol for the entire company is less than 3% and for Glenmark, Baddi was around 1-2% of Fy22 total revenues for the company.

However, lower contribution from the facility notwithstanding the street fears implications of the import alert such as timelines to resolve import alerts can be uncertain, sometimes going into years, approvals can in the meanwhile slowdown from the US and remediation and transfer costs can impact margins.

Lastly, the street also fears systemwide compliance issues. For example, for Glenmark, this year they were also issued a Warning Letter for their facility in Goa and their facility in North Carolina was issued an OAI status. Similarly, Sun Pharma’s Mohali plant which they inherited from Ranbaxy was issued an OAI status in November this year.