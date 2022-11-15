How did the US fare for pharma companies in the September quarter

Glenmark expects a flat performance in FY23 when it comes to the US and Aurobindo Pharma delayed its injectable guidance of$650 to $700m in sales to FY25E.

One of the key trends in the US was heightened competition resulting in continued price pressure in the country with the likes of Glenmark describing it as a challenging market, Alkem Laboratories reporting up to 30 percent price drop in certain drugs, and Aurobindo Pharma reporting a lower volume offtake which resulted in a sharp miss in sales.

Glenmark expects a flat performance in FY23 when it comes to the US and Aurobindo Pharma delayed its injectable guidance of$650 to $700m in sales to FY25E.

US Growth Actual Estimate Sun Pharma $412m $420-430m Dr Reddy's Laboratories $344m $255-270m Cipla $175m $165-170m Lupin $159m $155m Alembic Pharma $53m $45-50m Aurobindo Pharma $331m $382-388m

However, some companies managed to withstand the pressure in the US. For example, Sun Pharma, which saw price pressure in its US arm Taro, reported a steady performance due to its speciality portfolio of drugs such as the psoriasis drug Illumya or eye drug Cequa. Similarly, Dr Reddy's and Cipla were aided by sales of the cancer drug Revlimid generic, while Alembic which experienced double-digit price erosion reported over $50 million of sales was aided by a one-off opportunity.

US Growth Actual Estimate Sun Pharma $412m $420-430m Dr Reddy's Laboratories $344m $255-270m Cipla $175m $165-170m Lupin $159m $155m Alembic Pharma $53m $45-50m Aurobindo Pharma $331m $382-388m

Price pressure along with inflation weighed on most companies’ margins. Aurobindo Pharma reported a multi-quarter low of 13.7 percent while Alkem Laboratories reported a drop of over 400 bps in gross margins in fact lowering its guidance for FY23E to 15 percent compared to 16 percent earlier. It was also a particularly tough quarter for Divi's Laboratories whose core business decline resulted in margin slipping below 35 percent. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla’s operating performance was however resilient led by select drug and portfolio performances in the US.

Q2FY23 Margin Actual Estimate Sun Pharma 27% 26% Dr Reddy's Laboratories 30.60% 22.10% Cipla 22.30% 21.70% Aurobindo Pharma 13.70% 16.20% Alkem Laboratories 14.70% 22.30% Divi's Laboratories 33.50% 38.10%

And for FY23E as a whole? Some companies such as Dr Reddy's and Cipla will continue to benefit from sales of the cancer drug Revlimid generic with the likes of Zydus, Natco from a bad US flu season. Investors will also pin their hopes on new launches which will help combat price erosion for example inhaler Spiriva generic for Lupin, cancer drug Abraxane for Cipla and biosimilar Insulin Aspart and Bevacizumab for Biosimilar.

Lastly, another important factor that might be linked to product launches and the overall US performance is the US regulatory challenges, as the US FDA action on some companies' plants could impact launch momentum. Regulatory action to follow includes Sun’s Halol facility, Cipla’s Goa plant, Lupin’s Tarapur, Mandideep facilities, Biocon’s Malaysia facility to Glenmark’s Monroe and Baddi plant