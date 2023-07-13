By Ekta Batra

In terms of specific companies, analyst estimate that investors will be closely watching Divis Labs and Laurus Labs regarding their margins. Divis Labs is anticipated to achieve a 300 basis points quarter-on-quarter margin improvement due to better gross margins. However, Laurus Labs may continue to face margin pressure after experiencing a decline in margins during the previous quarter. Overall, API companies are expected to benefit from improved demand year-on-year.

Pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to deliver stronger financial performance in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Analysts predict that the growth will primarily be driven by robust sales of key drugs, which will offset pricing pressures. In the United States market, some pharma companies could experience a significant year-on-year growth of around 10-12 percent during this quarter.

The domestic market is also expected to maintain its growth trajectory, fueled by price increases and enhanced sales volumes. It is estimated that the domestic market will achieve an average year-on-year growth rate of 10 percent.