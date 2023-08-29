QIP Alert: PG Electroplast to raise Rs 500 crore; to utilise funds for capex, working capital

PG Electroplast Ltd., a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services in India has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise Rs 500 crore.

Share Market Live NSE

Floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 1,641.09, which is a 8.7 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday.

Proceeds of the QIP will be utilised to fund working capital returns of a subsidiary company PG Technoplast Pvt. Ltd., people privy to the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The sources also said that the proceeds will be used for capex spends of the company as well as its private subsidiary. The indicative issue price of the company has been set at Rs 1,560 per share, which is a discount of up to 13 percent from Monday's closing price.

Implied dilution from this QIP is likely to be 14 percent of the company's current outstanding equity. Based on the company's June quarter shareholding pattern, promoters of the company held 61.2 percent stake.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on August 7, the company's management maintained their EBITDA margin guidance of 7.5-8.5 percent. Managing Director Vikas Gupta said that the company might also apply for the IT hardware Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Gupta also projected capex for the current financial year to be at Rs 180 crore, which can generate revenue of as much as Rs 700 crore by the end of financial year 2025. He also expressed confidence of maintaining a revenue compounded annual growth rate of 30 percent over the next three years.

Shares of PG Electroplast ended 4.6 percent higher on Monday at Rs 1,797.50. The stock is up 61 percent so far in 2023.