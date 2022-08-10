Pfizer Managing Director S Sridhar resigns but will continue till new MD takes over

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The company stated that Sridhar will continue to serve the as the MD until the identification, selection and transition to the new leadership takes place. The effective date of his resignation will be announced later after discussions between Sridhar and Pfizer's board of directors.

Drug firm Pfizer on Wednesday, in an exchange filing, announced that its Managing Director S Sridhar has resigned from the company. According to the filing, Sridhar has expressed his intention to retire early.

Sridhar has been associated with Pfizer for the last 14 years and has held various key leadership positions. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer for eight years. Sridhar held the position of MD for six years.

"Sridhar made significant contributions to the growth of the xompany’s portfolio, presence across India and reach to patients who have benefited from access to Pfizer therapies," the company said.

Sridhar has also served as the co-chair of the FICCI Pharmaceuticals

Committee and is the current President of the Organization of

Pharmaceuticals Producers of India (OPPI).