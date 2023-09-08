PFC Share Price: Stock gains 100% in a calendar year for the first time since listing

Shares of Power Finance Corporation gained over 6 percent in today's trading session to hit an all-time high of Rs 288.15.

The stock has now gained over 100 percent so far in 2023. This is the first time that the stock has doubled in a calendar year after listing in 2008. The previous best year for the stock was 2009, when it had gained 96 percent.

Shares of PFC have delivered positive returns for three straight years now and in four out of the last five calendar years. Interestingly, shares of PFC have gained in all months of calendar year 2023 so far, barring August, during which it declined by 0.5 percent.

PFC's subsidiary REC's shares have already doubled this year, marking their best year after their listing year of 2009, during which the stock had gained 233 percent. REC shares are up 120 percent so far this year.

All seven analysts that are tracking PFC have a buy recommendation on the stock. Phillip Securities has the highest target on PFC at Rs 350, while Elara has target of Rs 343 on PFC.

Elara in its note on August 13 wrote that it is expecting the company's gross NPA for financial year 2024-2025 to be 3.5-3.8 percent. It reduced its credit cost estimates further and is now anticipating recoveries and write-backs for PFC.

Elara raised its core book multiple to 0.9x from 0.8x earlier backed by better-than-expected operating performance. "On improving growth visibility, sector tailwinds and sizeable resolution pipelines, we reiterate our buy rating," Elara wrote in its note.

"These stocks have been listed for decades but unfortunately, the stock track record has not been that great and even the performance was quite erratic," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction on August 18 when asked about REC and PFC.

"I think after the PSU banks investors have turned their eye on to these state NBFC companies which are attractively valued, they were trading perhaps below book value as well. And there is some hope that now there will be consistent performance in terms of 15-20 percent type of earnings growth, which is why we are seeing increasing interest in these companies. I think from a risk return profile, these companies certainly should outperform over the next few quarters are so," Mehta added.

Shares of PFC are trading 6 percent higher at Rs 287.80.