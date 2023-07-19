Persistent Systems Q1 Preview: Top performer on Nifty IT aims to maintain industry-leading growth

As per the CNBC-TV18 poll, Persistent Systems is likely to report revenue growth in the low-single-digits, in both US Dollar and Rupee terms. On the operational front, the performance is likely to remain flat on a sequential basis.

Persistent Systems Ltd. is the best performer on the Nifty IT index on a year-to-date basis. The company will be reporting its June quarter results on July 20.

During its March quarter earnings call, the management said that it remains confident of delivering industry-leading growth in financial year 2024. They had mentioned that despite the macro headwinds, it will strive to grow by 3-5 percent sequentially over the next one to two quarters.

Persistent's management had also mentioned back then that it continues to expect a 200-300 basis points improvement in margin over the next 2-3 years and that it plans on hiring 850-1,000 freshers in the current financial year, compared to the 3,000 it hired in financial year 2023.

During the March quarter, Persistent's EBIT margin was hit by 30 basis points from a sales event held during the quarter.

Top client contribution will also be in focus during the quarter as it contributed 9.3 percent of the overall topline from 7.4 percent in December.

Any potential acquisition will also be in focus as the company had mentioned that it looks to acquire companies in consumer tech, cyber security and generative AI, primarily for its capabilities.

Shares of Persistent Systems are up 25 percent on a year-to-date basis and the stock is the top performer on the Nifty IT index.