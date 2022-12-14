Pernod Ricard has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new managing director for its India business with effect from January 2023.

Liqueur firm Pernod Ricard on Wednesday appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new managing director for its India business with effect from January 2023.

According to the French booze mogul, in the new role, Bouhier will modify the firm’s India business strategy, strengthen the organisation and its workforce, and recognise new opportunities for profitable and sustainable business expansion.

Bouhier succeeds Thibault Cuny, who resigned in October owing to health issues, and will report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia. He will also join the Asia executive committee of the business.

Announcing Bouhier’s appointment, Asia CEO Guettat said, “The country is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with him at the helm, our focus on premiumization, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability and responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda."

Bouhier also said that he was excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets for the company and looks forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. “I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that the company has nurtured," he added.

Over the years, he has served in executive capacities in the same company. In 2020, he was appointed managing director for the Southern Europe area. He has 27 years of experience working internationally in marketing, sales, and general management in a variety of industries and brand corporations.

Bouhier began working for the company in 1995, and since then has held positions in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. He has played a crucial role in accelerating change across Southern Europe and Africa, the corporation noted in its statement.

Also read: Adani Cement unveils new waste management arm called Geoclean