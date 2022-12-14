English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as new India managing director

Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as new India managing director

Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as new India managing director
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 14, 2022 1:03:47 PM IST (Published)

Pernod Ricard has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new managing director for its India business with effect from January 2023.

Liqueur firm Pernod Ricard on Wednesday appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new managing director for its India business with effect from January 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read


According to the French booze mogul, in the new role, Bouhier will modify the firm’s India business strategy, strengthen the organisation and its workforce, and recognise new opportunities for profitable and sustainable business expansion.
Bouhier succeeds Thibault Cuny, who resigned in October owing to health issues, and will report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia. He will also join the Asia executive committee of the business.
Also read: Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often
Announcing Bouhier’s appointment, Asia CEO Guettat said, “The country is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with him at the helm, our focus on premiumization, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability and responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda."
Bouhier also said that he was excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets for the company and looks forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. “I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that the company has nurtured," he added.
Over the years, he has served in executive capacities in the same company. In 2020, he was appointed managing director for the Southern Europe area. He has 27 years of experience working internationally in marketing, sales, and general management in a variety of industries and brand corporations.
Bouhier began working for the company in 1995, and since then has held positions in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. He has played a crucial role in accelerating change across Southern Europe and Africa, the corporation noted in its statement.
Also read: Adani Cement unveils new waste management arm called Geoclean
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Pernod Ricard

Previous Article

Amazon faces $280 million lawsuit from Vietnamese supplier for post-Covid cuts

Next Article

IL&FS resolves debt of Rs 56,943 crore via asset monetisation