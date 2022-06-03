PepsiCo India announced on Friday that it will invest an extra Rs 186 crore in the development and expansion of its food production facility in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The total investment by PepsiCo in its largest greenfield foods production plant, which produces Lay's potato chips, will be Rs 1,022 crore.
The company will boost the capacity of its state-of-the-art foods factory as part of its growth strategy by establishing a new manufacturing line that will create one of the world's leading nacho chip brand Doritos, the company said in a statement.
PepsiCo India committed its investment in the state at the 3rd ground-breaking ceremony of the investor summit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other key dignitaries.
Ahmed ElSheikh, President of PepsiCo India, stated that the progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has provided the company with some wonderful opportunities, and has enabled them to build up a greenfield foods facility in Kosi in less than two years because of the state's industry-friendly laws and simplicity of doing business.
“The state-of-the-art facility is fuelling the economic ecosystem and creating job opportunities in UP. Given the tremendous response, we are happy to further raise our investment by INR 186 crore in the state. This latest investment is yet another testament of our 'Unnati Ki Sajhedhari' with the state of Uttar Pradesh and is also in line with the Indian Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharath,” ElSheikh added.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)