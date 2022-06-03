PepsiCo India announced on Friday that it will invest an extra Rs 186 crore in the development and expansion of its food production facility in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The total investment by PepsiCo in its largest greenfield foods production plant, which produces Lay's potato chips, will be Rs 1,022 crore.

The company will boost the capacity of its state-of-the-art foods factory as part of its growth strategy by establishing a new manufacturing line that will create one of the world's leading nacho chip brand Doritos, the company said in a statement.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President of PepsiCo India, stated that the progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has provided the company with some wonderful opportunities, and has enabled them to build up a greenfield foods facility in Kosi in less than two years because of the state's industry-friendly laws and simplicity of doing business.