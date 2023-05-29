Bhagat boasts an impressive 19 years of experience in the industry, commencing his career at LG Electronics as a product manager for refrigerators in overseas sales and marketing.

PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat to the role of chief marketing officer for India and South Asia's beverage division, on Monday, May 29. Tarun Bhagat served as the senior director of marketing for international beverages such as Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda.

Bhagat boasts an impressive 19 years of experience in the industry, commencing his career at LG Electronics as a product manager for refrigerators in overseas sales and marketing. Throughout his tenure, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, eventually assuming the role of communication manager for air conditioners.

From there, he transitioned to United Breweries, where he held the position of Group Product Manager for Kingfisher beer. Subsequently, he joined PepsiCo as an Assistant Brand Manager, focusing on brand management for Pepsi in India.

After demonstrating exceptional performance, he was promoted to the position of General Manager and also took on the responsibilities of Brand Manager for Mountain Dew.

Throughout his career, he has held various roles, including Vice President of Marketing and Associate Director, where he played a crucial role in overseeing Quaker India and later took charge of the Lay's brand. As a Brand Director, his focus remained on managing the brands of Pepsi, Gatorade, and Aquafina.

Bhagat holds a masters in international business, marketing from Symbiosis, and has done varied online courses from Harvard Business School Online.