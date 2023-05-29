Bhagat boasts an impressive 19 years of experience in the industry, commencing his career at LG Electronics as a product manager for refrigerators in overseas sales and marketing.

PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat to the role of chief marketing officer for India and South Asia's beverage division, on Monday, May 29. Tarun Bhagat served as the senior director of marketing for international beverages such as Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda.

Bhagat boasts an impressive 19 years of experience in the industry, commencing his career at LG Electronics as a product manager for refrigerators in overseas sales and marketing. Throughout his tenure, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, eventually assuming the role of communication manager for air conditioners.