English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPepsico elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO for India & South Asia Beverages

    Pepsico elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO for India & South Asia Beverages

    Pepsico elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO for India & South Asia Beverages
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 6:55:17 PM IST (Published)

    Bhagat boasts an impressive 19 years of experience in the industry, commencing his career at LG Electronics as a product manager for refrigerators in overseas sales and marketing.

    PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat to the role of chief marketing officer for India and South Asia's beverage division, on Monday, May 29. Tarun Bhagat served as the senior director of marketing for international beverages such as Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Mirinda.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Bhagat boasts an impressive 19 years of experience in the industry, commencing his career at LG Electronics as a product manager for refrigerators in overseas sales and marketing. Throughout his tenure, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, eventually assuming the role of communication manager for air conditioners.
    From there, he transitioned to United Breweries, where he held the position of Group Product Manager for Kingfisher beer. Subsequently, he joined PepsiCo as an Assistant Brand Manager, focusing on brand management for Pepsi in India.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X