Pepperfry's Ambareesh Murty says demand from tier 2 cities continues to surge

Ambareesh Murty, CEO and Co-Founder of Pepperfry, on Wednesday, May 24, said demand for furniture from tier 2 cities continues to surge ahead, but the metros and tier 3 cities are lagging behind.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18, he said omnichannel is the default state for businesses today as customers could be at a mall, or phone, or laptop at some point in time.