Pepperfry's Ambareesh Murty says demand from tier 2 cities continues to surge

By Shereen Bhan  May 24, 2023 7:39:55 PM IST (Published)

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18, Murty said seven years back, furniture was a classic example of local business, and Pepperfry created a massive disruption in the sector.

Ambareesh Murty, CEO and Co-Founder of Pepperfry, on Wednesday, May 24, said demand for furniture from tier 2 cities continues to surge ahead, but the metros and tier 3 cities are lagging behind.

X