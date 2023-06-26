Pentagon Rubber IPO opens for subscription — all details here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The company is expecting to raise close to Rs 16 crore via an issue of 23.1 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band. The Mohali-headquartered company makes rubber conveyor belts, transmission belts, rubber sheets, and elevator belts.

