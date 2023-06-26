CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPentagon Rubber IPO opens for subscription — all details here

Pentagon Rubber IPO opens for subscription — all details here

Pentagon Rubber IPO opens for subscription — all details here
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 26, 2023 6:59:48 PM IST (Published)

The company is expecting to raise close to Rs 16 crore via an issue of 23.1 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band. The Mohali-headquartered company makes rubber conveyor belts, transmission belts, rubber sheets, and elevator belts.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pentagon Rubber has opened for subscription on Monday (June 26) and the issue will be closed on June 30.

Live TV

Loading...

The company is expecting to raise close to Rs 16 crore via an issue of 23.1 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band.


Mohali-headquartered Pentagon Rubber makes rubber conveyor belts, transmission belts, rubber sheets, and elevator belts.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X