Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 702 crore across various business verticals

Shares of Pennar Industries Ltd ended at Rs 86.62, up by Rs 0.19, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

Value-added engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries Ltd (PIL) on Monday (August 14) said it has received orders worth Rs 702 crore across various business verticals.

According to a stock exchange filing, Pennar Industries said that it has bagged orders from many companies across its business verticals, including the railways and steel segments.

Pennar Industries has received orders from leading players across industries, including Tata Power, Saint Gobain, Tata Electronics, Godrej Boyce, Ashok Leyland, Yamaha, Emerson, Hindalco, and Kirloskar Toyota, among others.

The company has won orders for its business verticals of Inland Container Depot (ICD), Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB), Railways, Steel, Tubes, and Ascent Buildings, USA. Pennar Industries is expected to execute the orders within the next two quarters, the company said.

Some more companies that have awarded orders to Pennar Industries include Patton International, Interoll India, RSB Transmissions, GI Auto, Scott Industries, LMW, Nash Industries, Oriental Electrical, LMW, Innova Rubbers and Toyota Boshoku, San & San Auto. Coetz Technologies, Vardhaman, Kumar Piyush and Steel Tube Investment.

Pennar Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of cold-rolled steel strips, precision tubes, cold-rolled formed sections, electrostatic precipitators, and profiles. Its segments include diversified engineering and custom-designed building solutions and auxiliaries.

The company manufactures railway wagons and coach components, press steel components, hydraulics, road safety systems, and galvanized products.

