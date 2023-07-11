CNBC TV18
Peak power demand in India touches record high in June 2023

Peak power demand in India touches record high in June 2023

Peak power demand in India touches record high in June 2023
By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 11, 2023 10:38:02 AM IST (Published)

Power demand in June 2023 grew 4.3 percent year on year to 139bn units, while for the first quarter of FY24, demand grew 0.4 percent year on year.

The peak power demand in India touched a lifetime high of 223 GW in June 2023 when peak deficit touched 0.17 percent. This implies a thin margin of safety of 3 percent during the month.

The power deficit in June 2023 was 0.1 percent compared with 0.4 percent last year, improving by 10,589 MU year on year and reflecting in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) spot prices - falling 21 percent year on year to Rs 5.37/kWh.
In the first quarter of FY24, IEX volumes grew by 6 percent year on year, despite spot prices falling 34 percent year on year to Rs 5.1. Typically, spot power demand weakens as prices move above Rs 4.5/kWh.
