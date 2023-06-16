CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPDS subsidiary to acquire New Lobster Ltd for Rs 150 crore

PDS subsidiary to acquire New Lobster Ltd for Rs 150 crore

PDS subsidiary to acquire New Lobster Ltd for Rs 150 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 12:17:59 PM IST (Published)

This acquisition enables PDS Group to expand its offering into brand management services and wholesale distribution. 

PDS Lifestyle Ltd, a subsidiary of PDS Ltd has proposed to acquire 100 percent stake in New Lobster Ltd. which will serve as the global hub for the Ted Baker brand and take on Ted Baker’s design and merchandising functions. Further, this entity will become a core licensee and operating partner for Ted Baker.

Live Tv

Loading...

PDS Ltd is engaged in trading of garments, investment holding, design, development, marketing, sourcing and distribution of readymade garments of all kinds and other consumer products worldwide.
New Lobster will be responsible for all design, development, and product innovation servicing partners around the world. Additionally, New Lobster will service wholesale accounts in the UK and Europe.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X