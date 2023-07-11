PCBL shares hit record high as company completes first phase of capacity expansion at Mundra

The initial capacity commissioned is 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and PCBL will have a specialty chemicals production capacity of 40,000 MTPA at its Mundra plant after the completion of the expansion programme.

Shares of leading carbon black producer and exporter PCBL Ltd. jumped more than 9 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 178.25 on Tuesday after the company announced completing the first phase of the specialty chemicals capacity expansion at Mundra.

PCBL will cater to demand from existing customers and also tap new opportunities by utilising the increased capacity.