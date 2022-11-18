PB Fintech invests $2 million to acquire 27% of YKNP Marketing Management's shares

PB Fintech makes an investment of $2 million and acquires 26.72% shares of YKNP Marketing Management.
PB Fintech Limited on Friday announced that it has made a $2 million investment to acquire 27 percent shares of YKNP Marketing Management, a
Recommended ArticlesView All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm
IST4 Min(s) Read
Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it
IST4 Min(s) Read
Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you
IST4 Min(s) Read
Limited Liability Company (“LLC”), through PB Fintech FZ-LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the business.
Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and Paisabazaar ended 8 percent higher on Friday in one of its best single-day performance since the company went public.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!