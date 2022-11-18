PB Fintech invests $2 million to acquire 27% of YKNP Marketing Management's shares

PB Fintech makes an investment of $2 million and acquires 26.72% shares of YKNP Marketing Management.

PB Fintech Limited on Friday announced that it has made a $2 million investment to acquire 27 percent shares of YKNP Marketing Management, a

Limited Liability Company (“LLC”), through PB Fintech FZ-LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the business.

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and Paisabazaar ended 8 percent higher on Friday in one of its best single-day performance since the company went public.