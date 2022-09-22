    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newspb fintech invests rs 900 crore in policybazaar and paisabazaar shares slip 14780511.htm

    PolicyBazaar invests Rs 900 crore in 2 units — shares slip

    PolicyBazaar invests Rs 900 crore in 2 units — shares slip

    PolicyBazaar invests Rs 900 crore in 2 units — shares slip
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    PB Fintech share price: The stock of PB Fintech — which operates portals PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar — gave up initial gains amid choppy trade, a day after the company said it completed investments worth Rs 900 crore in two wholly-owned subsidiaries.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PB Fintech share

    TRADE
    Shares of PB Fintech — which operates the PaisaBazaar and PolicyBazaar portals — gave up initial gains amid choppy trade on Thursday, a day after the company said it completed the investment of Rs 900 crore in two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The stock of PB Fintech — an operator of insurance and lending platforms — declined as much as 0.8 percent to Rs 505.8 apiece on BSE, having reversed direction amid a market-wide sell-off after rising to as high as Rs 520 earlier in the day.
    In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Wednesday, PB Fintech said it invested Rs 650 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers, and Rs 250 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.
    PB Fintech shares have declined more than three percent in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen 0.5 percent.
    Last month, PB Fintech reported a net loss of Rs 204 crore for the April-June period, up 83.8 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. That even was its revenue more than doubled to Rs 505 crore.
    In an investor presentation, the company said its lending business, which saw growth of 136 percent, is had transformed post-COVID and was moving towards profitability in the near term.
    ICICI Securities said the company's quarterly performance was in the right direction of increased profitability. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 561.
    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 fell close to one percent on Thursday amid weakness in financial and oil & gas shares, though strength in FMCG stocks lent some support.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    fintechpaisabazaarPB FintechPolicyBazaar
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng