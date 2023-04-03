PB Fintech shares drop after CLSA downgrades stock to ‘Outperform’ but raises price target

PB Fintech fell over 2 percent on Monday after brokerage firm CLSA downgraded its rating on the stock from Buy to Outperform.

CLSA has however, raised its price target on the owner of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar to Rs 710 per equity share from Rs 660 earlier.

Shares of PB Fintech rallied nearly 60 percent over the last five months after the company demonstrated a path to profitability and as selling pressure from shareholders eased, according to CLSA.

The brokerage observed that the online loan and insurance facilitator’s lower burn rate in new initiatives is aiding a faster breakeven for the company and the key value driver will be the growth in platform business.

CLSA projects PB Fintech’s insurance premiums to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent between financial year 2023-2026.

The recent regulatory changes are set to work as a positive factor for PB Fintech, stated the global brokerage, adding that there is a need to monitor disruptive competition for the company like Bima Sugam.

In the December 2022 quarter, PB Fintech witnessed a 66 percent jump in its consolidated revenue at Rs 610 crore compared to Rs 367 crore in the year-ago quarter.