PB Fintech highlights key growth drivers in analyst meet - Stock rises 7%

32 lakh shares of PB Fintech have already exchanged hands so far, compared to the 20-day average of 14.3 lakh shares.

Shares of PB Fintech held its first analyst meet since listing in late-2021, where it mentioned that strong growth in underlying markets, market share gains and operating leverage will contribute to 29 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over financial year 2023-2026 and also aid the company reaching 15 percent EBITDA margin by financial year 2026.

Although the company did not share any financial guidance, it mentioned how it is using artificial intelligence to better its underwriting processes and reduce risk. It also mentioned that nearly 80 percent of Policybazaar's traffic comes organically, which provides it with high intent customer data.

It also spoke about how Policybazaar has successfully tapped underserved segments, including housewives, NRIs and the underprivileged. The company has also partnered with insurance partners to create multiple product variants catering to different customer segments.

Brokerage firm IIFL Securities has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 750.

In a separate note, Morgan Stanley has spoken about India's internet sector, where it has highlighted PB Fintech as a company which is demonstrating growth as well as improving profitability. It expects PB Fintech, along with Paytm and Zomato to lead the growth-profitability balancing act over financial year 2023-2027.

Morgan Stanley expects PB Fintech's margin to cross the 20 percent mark by financial year 2027 and that higher renewal business will lead to improved profitability for the company. PB Fintech, according to Morgan Stanley will likely see consistent improvement in contribution margin.

The brokerage has an overweight rating on PB Fintech and a price target of Rs 810. Out of the 13 analysts that track the stock, 10 have a buy rating while the rest say hold.

Shares of PB Fintech are trading 6 percent higher at Rs 696.25. The stock is trading at volumes that are double its 20-day average. 32 lakh shares of the company have already exchanged hands so far, compared to the 20-day average of 14.3 lakh shares.