PB Fintech highlights key growth drivers in analyst meet - Stock rises 7%

32 lakh shares of PB Fintech have already exchanged hands so far, compared to the 20-day average of 14.3 lakh shares.

Shares of PB Fintech held its first analyst meet since listing in late-2021, where it mentioned that strong growth in underlying markets, market share gains and operating leverage will contribute to 29 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over financial year 2023-2026 and also aid the company reaching 15 percent EBITDA margin by financial year 2026.

Although the company did not share any financial guidance, it mentioned how it is using artificial intelligence to better its underwriting processes and reduce risk. It also mentioned that nearly 80 percent of Policybazaar's traffic comes organically, which provides it with high intent customer data.

It also spoke about how Policybazaar has successfully tapped underserved segments, including housewives, NRIs and the underprivileged. The company has also partnered with insurance partners to create multiple product variants catering to different customer segments.