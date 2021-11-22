Paytm's GMV up 107% YoY in September quarter, loan disbursals double QoQ

Paytm's total loan disbursals stood at 2.8 million in the September quarter, twice the 1.4 million disbursals in the June quarter.

Paytm saw a 107 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platform in the September quarter while the loan disbursals reached 2.8 million in Q2, double the number of June quarter.

The company put out some business metrics for the September quarter and October on Sunday, ahead of its quarterly earnings set to be published on November 27.

The GMV, which entails the payments made to merchants via Paytm's payment instruments, touched Rs 83,200 crore in October, a 131 percent YoY jump, the company said. The growth was aided by strong festive spends, it said. For the September quarter, the GMV stood at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, up 107 percent YoY.

The number of monthly transacting users reached 57 million in the September quarter, which grew further to 63 million in October, a 35 percent YoY jump.

The GMV per monthly transacting user also increased to Rs 13,217 in October, up from Rs 11,369 in the September quarter.

Lending business sees strong growth

Paytm is focusing on growing its lending business, the company management had told CNBC-TV18 ahead of its listing. The total loan disbursals stood at 2.8 million in the September quarter, twice the 1.4 million disbursals in the June quarter. In the month of October, the company disbursed 1.3 million loans.

The value of loans disbursed has also seen a growth, and the company said it has reached an annualised run-rate of $1 billion in loan disbursals.

The value of loans disbursed grew 499 percent YoY to Rs 1200 crore in the September quarter. In October, the value of loans disbursed was Rs 630 crore, a 418 percent YoY growth.