India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

Despite the rebound seen in stocks this quarter, most of these shares continue to trade well below their IPO price, implying that those who were allotted shares in the IPO of most of these companies, are still far away from getting any return on their investment.
The shares of India's new-age tech platforms like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm among others have had their best quarter since they listed on stock exchanges in the last couple of years. Investors and analysts have warmed up to these stocks for two reasons: there's hope of a profit for many of them in the near future and the stocks available for a bargain after they corrected sharply from their elevated IPO (initial public offering) prices.
But, for those who are holding on to these shares since the IPO, there are still no gains on the table.
In fact, for the April-June period, Paytm and its peers have gained up to 47 percent. In fact, for stocks like Nykaa and MapMyIndia (CE Info Systems), the April-June period has turned out to be their first ever quarter since listing when they have given positive returns.
Take the example of Paytm, which fell to an all-time low of Rs 438 earlier this year from its IPO price of Rs 2,150. Since then, the stock has nearly doubled, and is now up over 60 percent on a year-to-date basis. Paytm turned operationally profitable in the December quarter, while net losses narrowed in the March quarter as well.
Same is the case with most other names like PB Fintech, Delhivery and others.
|Stock
|Returns
|Best Quarter Since
|Paytm
|35%
|Listing
|Nykaa
|19%
|First Positive Quarter Since Listing
|Zomato
|47.00%
|Listing
|Delhivery
|15.30%
|Listing
|CarTrade Tech
|24.50%
|Listing
|MapMyIndia
|21.60%
|First Positive Quarter Since Listing
At least 70 percent of the analysts who track these stocks have a buy rating on them.
|Stock
|Total Analysts Tracking
|% With Buy Rating
|Paytm
|13
|77%
|Nykaa
|22
|72.70%
|Zomato
|27
|81.50%
|Delhivery
|22
|72.70%
|CarTrade Tech
|7
|85.70%
|MapMyIndia
|3
|100%
|PB Fintech
|13
|77.00%
Analysts see more upside to these names, ranging from 6 pecent to as much as 25 percent in the next 12 months even after a substantial rebound from the lows.
|Stock
|Consensus Price Target
|Potential Upside
|Highest On The Street
|Paytm
|944.5
|10%
|1,260
|Nykaa
|180.53
|21.40%
|290
|Zomato
|80.15
|6.70%
|105
|Delhivery
|423
|10.60%
|570
|CarTrade Tech
|603.33
|25.10%
|710
|MapMyIndia
|1,440.67
|19%
|1,502
|PB Fintech
|754.54
|8.70%
|980
However, this is just one part of the story. Despite the run-up from lower levels and analysts projecting further upside, most of these stocks continue to trade well below their IPO price. The consensus price target on the street is also well below the IPO price for most of these stocks.
|Stock
|Consensus Price Target
|IPO Price
|Difference From IPO Price
|Paytm
|944.5
|2,150
|-56%
|Nykaa
|180.53
|187.5
|-3.70%
|Zomato
|80.15
|76
|5.5
|Delhivery
|423
|487
|-13.14%
|CarTrade Tech
|603.33
|1,618
|-62.70%
|MapMyIndia
|1,440.67
|1,033
|39.50%
|PB Fintech
|754.54
|980
|-23.00%
"On an overall EBITDA basis, we are expecting Paytm and Zomato to go to become EBITDA positive by FY25 including all the adjustments and costs that they have been excluding for now," Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told CNBC-TV18 on June 16. Within the e-commerce space, Khemka cited Paytm as his preferred pick with a price target of Rs 900.
However, not everybody is convinced of these moves.
"I have been negative from day one on most of the new-age tech companies. I felt that why nobody was questioning as to how these stocks were valued at that level," market expert Mehraboon Irani told CNBC-TV18 on June 19.
"While there could be trading opportunities as most of the stocks have shed weight from the higher levels and so there could be trading opportunities but my personal conviction even now if I look at the marketcap, bottomline and the topline of these companies, I think the disparity which it is showing, I don’t think I have that kind of money and guts to possibly ask anybody to put in money in these stocks," he said.
All of this may just turn out to be a lesson for all the upcoming IPOs that are lined up in the second half of the year that pricing the issue right is essential. Else, it only leads to destruction of shareholder wealth, which takes years to get back on level footing, let alone generate a profit.
