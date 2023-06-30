CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIndia's new age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 30, 2023 3:59:13 PM IST (Updated)

Despite the rebound seen in stocks this quarter, most of these shares continue to trade well below their IPO price, implying that those who were allotted shares in the IPO of most of these companies, are still far away from getting any return on their investment.

The shares of India's new-age tech platforms like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm among others have had their best quarter since they listed on stock exchanges in the last couple of years. Investors and analysts have warmed up to these stocks for two reasons: there's hope of a profit for many of them in the near future and the stocks available for a bargain after they corrected sharply from their elevated IPO (initial public offering) prices.

Live TV

Loading...

But, for those who are holding on to these shares since the IPO, there are still no gains on the table.
In fact, for the April-June period, Paytm and its peers have gained up to 47 percent. In fact, for stocks like Nykaa and MapMyIndia (CE Info Systems), the April-June period has turned out to be their first ever quarter since listing when they have given positive returns.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X