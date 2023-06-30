India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

Despite the rebound seen in stocks this quarter, most of these shares continue to trade well below their IPO price, implying that those who were allotted shares in the IPO of most of these companies, are still far away from getting any return on their investment.

after they corrected sharply from their elevated IPO (initial public offering) prices. The shares of India's new-age tech platforms like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm among others have had their best quarter since they listed on stock exchanges in the last couple of years. Investors and analysts have warmed up to these stocks for two reasons: there's hope of a profit for many of them in the near future and the stocks available for a bargain

But, for those who are holding on to these shares since the IPO, there are still no gains on the table.

In fact, for the April-June period, Paytm and its peers have gained up to 47 percent. In fact, for stocks like Nykaa and MapMyIndia (CE Info Systems), the April-June period has turned out to be their first ever quarter since listing when they have given positive returns.