Paytm's #YehDiwaliGoldWali offer: Get additional gold worth Rs 5,000 on buying digital gold; here's how

Paytm has announced the launch of its #YehDiwaliGoldWali offer to celebrate Diwali- the festival of lights. Under this offer, 5,000 lucky users will win goldback or additional gold worth up to Rs 5,000 everyday, for the digital gold that they buy on Paytm, the company said in a statement.

This offer is valid for users buying digital gold on Paytm worth Rs 1,000 or more and is applicable till November 5, it said.

"Paytm Goldback will be received via a lucky draw scratch card and will be credited directly in the Paytm Gold Locker. There is no limitation on the number of purchase orders that a single user can place. The Goldback received would be visible under the ‘Transaction’ tab when the user clicks on the Gold icon on Paytm App," it added.

Paytm Gold enables users to purchase 24-karat 99.99 percent purity, BIS certified digital gold. They can create their own gold saving plans by opting for weekly or monthly auto payments, starting at Rs 1. The platform also offers the option to redeem the digital gold into coins or bars and get it delivered to the registered address, the company said.

Users can buy 24-karat gold on Paytm in 3 steps:

Step 1:

Log on to Paytm and click the Paytm Gold icon

Step 2: Check the daily gold price, and enter the desired amount (in rupee) or the weight (in gms)

Step 3: They can complete the payment through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net banking or cards to receive the purchased gold in their digital locker instantly