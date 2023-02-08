Paytm up nearly 9% after Macquarie upgrade

As per the brokerage firm, the biggest surprise by Paytm is distribution business, control of cashbacks and Opex further price matters are also in conjunction with fundamentals.

Shares of One 97 Communications the parent company of Paytm climbed nearly 9 percent in early morning trade after global brokerage firm Macquarie upgraded Paytm stocks to outperform, and raised the target price by 80 percent to Rs 800 from Rs 450.

Shares of One 97 Communications are at Rs 620, up 5.47 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Paytm stock price has rocketed in the last few days as the co achieved operating profitability. In the past five days the stock has gained over 17 percent.

“PayTM has positively surprised on the distribution of financial services revenue by a wide margin and has also managed to control overall expenses and charges. At the time of listing, profit and free cash flow were not even a part of management’s discussion. However, we see a very visible change in approach of management to deliver profit, evidenced, we believe, by the core EBIDTA profitability that was reported recently. We raise our FY23–26E revenue estimates 33–51 percent and our TP by 80 percent to Rs 800.00. We double upgrade the shares to Outperform fromUnderperform,” said the report by the brokerage firm.

The brokerage has raised its FY23–26E revenue estimates by 33–51 per cent and its target by 80 per cent. The brokerage noted that since its listing at Rs2,150 in mid-November 2021, the Paytm stock is down 70 per cent against a flat Nifty. Further Macquarie has lowered its FY23–25E loss-per-share estimates by 18–72 percent and raised its target price to Rs 800 from Rs 450, driven by a substantial increase in revenue numbers and a roll-forward to December 2024 from December 2023-based valuation.

As per the brokerage firm, the biggest surprise by Paytm is distribution business, control of cashbacks and Opex further price matters are also in conjunction with fundamentals.

PayTM has positively surprised on the distribution of financial services revenue by a wide margin. We see a very visible change in approach of management to deliver profit, said the brokerage firm.

One97 Communications achieved its operating profitability milestone with EBITDA before ESOP cost at Rs 31 crore, significantly ahead of its guided timeline of September 2023, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Moreover, the company management in an investor presentation on Monday, said that it expects a long-term payment processing margin to stabilise at 5 to 7 basis points. The company sees a strong.growth in subscription business and massive opportunity ahead.

The financial services segment now contributes 22 percent of the overall revenue for Paytm. The company has guided for the lending business to grow between 20-30 percent on a sequential basis.

The company is planning to launch UPI lite, which allows instant small-value UPI payments. It believes that there is a potential for 10 crore merchants and more than 50 crore payment customers in the near-term.

Moreover in a regulatory filing in January, Paytm said that it disbursed 3.7 lakh crore of loans during December 2022, implying a 117 percent growth from December 2021.

For the December quarter, the cumulative loans grew 11 percent from the preceding September quarter.

In December, Paytm also saw the highest consumer engagement on the Paytm Super App. The average monthly transacting users for the December quarter was 85 million, up 32 percent from the year-ago quarter.