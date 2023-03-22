Paytm shares up 10% in two sessions as shares extend Tuesday's gains

Recently, brokerage firm Macquarie upgraded Paytm’s stock to 'Outperform' from 'Underperform', and raised its target price to Rs 800 per share from Rs 450 earlier.
Shares of One97 Communications, which operates online payments and financial services platform Paytm, surged over 6 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday to hit a high of Rs 622.9 apiece, extending Tuesday's gains.
Last week, Paytm released its operating performance for the month of February. The company recorded an 83.4 percent growth in the number of loans disbursed, standing at 40.35 lakh compared to the same period last year.
The total loan value disbursed in the month increased by more than three times from last year to Rs 4,158 crore. Its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) fell by 5 percent on a month-on-month basis to Rs 1.14 lakh crore from January.
Further, Paytm reported the count of its average monthly transacting users (AMTU) at 8.9 crore, rising by 28.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in February 2023, but remaining flat when compared month-on-month.
Shares of Paytm are trading 6 percent higher at Rs 618.80.