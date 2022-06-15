Paytm's loan disbursals jump 6 times and merchant payments double — Street gives a thumps up

Paytm parent One97 Communications on Wednesday reported rapid growth in its lending business, with loan disbursals in the April-May period jumping 471 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. Paytm shares gained on the company's strong operating update.

The Paytm stock rose by as much as Rs 17.6 or 2.9 percent to Rs 624 apiece on BSE.

The digital payments company said its lending unit was at an annualised run rate of more than Rs 23,000 crore ($3 billion) of loan disbursements in May, as it continued to gain momentum in its operating performance.

Paytm reported a 105 percent year-on-year jump in its gross merchant value (GMV) — or the value of merchandise sold over a given period on a platform — to Rs 1.96 lakh crore ($26.2 billion) in the two months.

The Paytm Super App saw increased user engagement during this period, with 74.3 million average monthly transacting users (MTU) — up 48 percent on year.

However, Paytm shares are 71 percent below their IPO issue price.

Despite some pullback on positive business updates and management commentary, the stock has failed to reach the issue price in its seven-month-long journey in the listed space so far.