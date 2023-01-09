The fintech company also mentioned in the filing that the number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 5.8 million as of December 2022, an addition of 1 million devices in the quarter ended December 2022.

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, disbursed 3.7 lakh crore loans during December 2022, implying a 117 percent growth from December 2021, according to the fintech company's regulatory filing on Monday. For the October-December quarter, the cumulative loans grew by one crore, 11 percent, from the September quarter 2022.

S hares of Paytm are at Rs 570, up by 3.46 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

This aggregates to loan disbursements of Rs 3,665 crore ($443 million, y-o-y growth of 330 percent). The total disbursements for the three months ended December 2022 stood at Rs 9,958 crore, seeing an increase of 357 on a year-on-year basis and 36 percent growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

In December, Paytm saw the highest consumer engagement on Paytm Super App. The average monthly transacting users for the quarter ended December 2022 was 85 million, up 32 percent from the quarter ended December 2021.

The total merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through Paytm’s platform for the quarter ended December 2022 stood at Rs 3.46 Lakh Crore ($42 billion), growing 38 percent from the quarter ended December 2021.

"Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

The company announced on Sunday that it had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Surinder Chawla as its managing director and CEO for three years. Chawla has been in retail banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

