Paytm says ‘on the right path to profitability’ as loan disbursement jumps 5 times in October

By Kanishka Sarkar

Paytm released the operational performance update for October on Monday and said that the value of loans disbursed grew 387 percent from the year-ago level during the month.

Paytm parent One97 Communications on Monday said that the value of loans disbursed grew 387 percent from the year-ago level to Rs 3,056 crore ($407 million), while the number of loans disbursed grew 161 percent to 3.4 million loans in October.

The digital payments firm said disbursements through its platform were at an annualised run rate of Rs 37,000 crore in October.

As loan disbursement grew manifold, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “we are on the right path to profitability and free cash flows. Our journey to build a scalable and profitable financial services business has just started.”

The digital payments firm also said that it has strengthened leadership in offline payments with merchants paying subscriptions (for payment devices) exceeding 5.1 million.

“With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives higher payment volumes, and subscription revenues, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution,” it said in an exchange filing.

The total merchant GMV processed through Paytm’s platform during the month aggregated to Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($14 billion), marking a y-o-y growth of 42 percent, partly due to the festive season, the company said.

It also reiterated that over the past few quarters, its focus has only been on volumes that generate profitability, either through net payments margin or direct upsell potential.

“We continue to drive user engagement, with the average MTU for the month of October 2022 at 84 million, registering a growth of 33 percent Y-o-Y,” Paytm added.