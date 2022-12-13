Paytm board approves buyback of equity shares at Rs 810 apiece

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Tuesday announced a share buyback scheme worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 apiece.

The buyback of shares will be done through the open market route, according to the exchange filing.

As a result, the maximum buyback price of the shares would be Rs 810, which is a 50 percent premium to Monday's closing price.

Assuming a full buyback of Rs 850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes, the total outlay will be in excess of approximately Rs 1,048 crore.

The company said it is ahead of its previously-stated plans to achieve EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) before ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) costs profitability by the quarter ending September 2023.

"The Paytm Board has determined that there is surplus liquidity that can be productively applied to a buyback of shares. This decision has been taken after a detailed review of projected investment requirements to drive long-term value creation. Paytm reiterates that proceeds from the IPO are not being directed towards the share repurchase plan," the filing said.

The company had a liquidity of Rs 9,182 crore, as per its last earnings report.

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said there is clear business momentum over the last year and the company is ahead of its plans.

"Looking at the monetisation opportunities in our core payment and credit business, we feel confident to generate healthy revenues and cash flows to invest in sales, marketing and technology. We value our shareholders and their journey with us in the public markets. I believe that a buyback at this stage will be immensely beneficial for our stakeholders and will drive long-term shareholder value," Sharma said.

The decision for share buyback was taken at the company's board meeting held on Tuesday.

"All directors present voted unanimously in favour of the proposal, including all independent directors," Paytm said.

According to SEBI's rules, a company can announce a buyback of 25 percent of net worth through the tender route and 15 percent of net worth if the buyback is through the open market.

As of the September quarter, the company had Rs 9,182 crore cash on the books. 69 percent of the IPO proceeds or close to 5,600 crore still remain on Paytm's books. Ex-IPO proceeds, Paytm has cash worth Rs 3,582 crore on its books.