Paytm reports rise of 25% in average monthly transacting users in April

The number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 71 lakh as of April 2023, an increase of 3 lakh devices in the month.
Payments and financial services company Paytm on Saturday posted its operating business update for April 2023. In a stock exchange filing, the company said it continued to see growing consumer engagement on the 'Paytm Super App' with the average monthly transacting users for the month growing 25 per cent year-on-year to 9.2 crore, reflecting continued expansion of its customer base.
"Our leadership in payment monetization continues, as subscription services for payment devices like Soundbox and POS machines continue to see increased acceptance by merchants," the company said.
The company also said that with its subscription as a service (SaaS) model, the strong adoption of devices drove subscription revenues and higher payment volumes.