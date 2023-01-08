Paytm receives RBI nod for appointment of Surinder Chawla as managing director and CEO

Chawla has been in the retail banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Sunday, Jan 8, announced that the company has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Surinder Chawla as its managing director and CEO for a period of three years.

Chawla has been in the retail banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

On the appointment, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Board, said, "I am pleased to welcome Surinder... His rich experience in banking and deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape will bring the necessary expertise to further empower Paytm Payments Bank's mission.”

In December, Paytm parent launched a share buyback programme worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share through the open market route via stock exchange mechanism. The buyback is expected to be completed within six months.

Paytm, backed by SoftBank, went public last year following a massive $2.5 billion IPO (IPO). However, since then, the stock has plummeted as investors fretted over the exorbitant valuations of tech companies amid worries of a worldwide economic recession.

The fintech company was founded in 2010. The platform enables users to make quick and safe UPI payments, EMI payments, book movie tickets, and more. The company now has a valuation of $16 billion.