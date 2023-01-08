English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

Paytm receives RBI nod for appointment of Surinder Chawla as managing director and CEO

Paytm receives RBI nod for appointment of Surinder Chawla as managing director and CEO

Paytm receives RBI nod for appointment of Surinder Chawla as managing director and CEO
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jan 8, 2023 7:13:53 PM IST (Published)

Chawla has been in the retail banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Sunday, Jan 8, announced that the company has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Surinder Chawla as its managing director and CEO for a period of three years.

Recommended Articles

View All
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

IST2 Min(s) Read


Chawla has been in the retail banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.
On the appointment, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Board, said, "I am pleased to welcome Surinder... His rich experience in banking and deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape will bring the necessary expertise to further empower Paytm Payments Bank's mission.”
In December, Paytm parent launched a share buyback programme worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share through the open market route via stock exchange mechanism. The buyback is expected to be completed within six months.
Paytm, backed by SoftBank, went public last year following a massive $2.5 billion IPO (IPO). However, since then, the stock has plummeted as investors fretted over the exorbitant valuations of tech companies amid worries of a worldwide economic recession.
The fintech company was founded in 2010. The platform enables users to make quick and safe UPI payments, EMI payments, book movie tickets, and more. The company now has a valuation of $16 billion.
Also Read: Despite a rocky 2022, analysts are now turning bullish on new-age companies
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Paytm

Next Article

Discoms’ outstanding dues to gencos nearly halved to Rs 62,681 crore in Jan

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X