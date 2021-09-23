Paytm offers up to 100% cashback on mobile, data pack recharges during IPL matches

Paytm on Thursday announced cashback and other rewards on mobile recharges during the current IPL season. Every day, the first 1,000 users will get 100 percent cashback (up to Rs 50) on recharging their mobile phone numbers during the innings break, the company said in a statement.

This offer is applicable on all recharges of Rs 10 and above from Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL, and MTNL, it said.

"Additionally, new users will get cashback equivalent to the recharge amount of 1 GB data for Jio data packs of Rs 11, Rs 21 and Rs 51, Vi data pack of Rs 16 and Rs 48 and Airtel data pack of Rs 48. This offer is applicable during IPL matches every day from 7.30 pm to 11 pm. They will also get assured cashback points on every recharge, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands," Paytm said.

Recently, Paytm has also enhanced its mobile recharge experience with features such as 3-click instant recharges and a user-friendly display of plans.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Mobile recharges are one of the most popular services on Paytm. This upcoming cricket season we want to give a special treat to our users and celebrate the sport with them, with a special offer to give up to 100 percent in cashback.”