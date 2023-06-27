CNBC TV18
Macquarie downgrades Paytm to neutral just four months after a double upgrade

By Abhishek Kothari  Jun 27, 2023 10:20:06 AM IST (Updated)

Out of the 13 analysts that track Paytm, 10 of them now have a buy recommendation, while three have a hold rating. However, even the highest price target on the stock of Rs 1,260 from Dolat Capital Markets, is well below the stock's IPO price of Rs 2,150.

Just four months after it gave a double upgrade to One 97 Communications, the parent of payments service provider Paytm, Macquarie has downgraded the stock yet again to neutral from the earlier rating of outperform.

Macquarie had double upgraded Paytm in February to outperform from underperform and raised its price target to Rs 800 from Rs 450 earlier. However, despite the downgrade to neutral, Macquarie has maintained its price target for Paytm at Rs 800.
A sharp run-up that the stock has seen so far in 2023 has driven Macquarie to downgrade the stock. Shares of Paytm have risen nearly 60 percent so far this year, compared to a 3 percent rise on the Nifty 50. Despite this surge, the shares still remain well below their IPO price of Rs 2,150.
