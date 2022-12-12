English
Paytm loan distribution jumps 150% in October-November to 6.8 million

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 12, 2022 8:31:56 AM IST (Published)

The value of loans disbursed by Paytm grew 374 percent y-o-y to Rs 6,292 crore, while the number of loans disbursed grew 150 percent y-o-y to 6.8 million cumulative loans for the two months ended November 2022.

The loan distribution business of Paytm’s parent One97 Communications scaled to 6.8 million loans disbursed during October and November, implying a 150 percent growth on a year-on-year basis, the fintech company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. This aggregates to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 crore ($774 million, y-o-y growth of 374 percent).

The total merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through Paytm’s platform for the two months aggregated to Rs 2.28 lakh crore, a growth of 37 percent, the firm said.
“Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,” it said.
