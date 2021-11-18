'Man, I can feel for our cricket team!': Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweets ahead of Paytm listing

Just hours ahead of its debut on the capital markets, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday shared a message on Twitter and thanked those who changed the digital payments company. Interestingly, Sharma referred to the Indian cricket team saying that he can feel for them.

"Man, I can feel for our cricket team! So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. From coal to a fintech, in 11 years - India has transformed. To every Paytmer, you’ve changed India for good," Sharma said in his tweet.

Sharma was referring to team India's win against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday, and Paytm's initial public offering (IPO) which is all set to make its debut on Dalal Street today. The company’s shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On Wednesday, One97 Communications' (the parent company of Paytm) shares were trading at a discount of Rs 20 in the grey market, though it had previously commanded a premium of Rs 50-70. The company’s price band was Rs 2,080-2,150 per equity share, with a lot costing investors Rs 12,900 at the upper price band.