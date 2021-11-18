Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma moved to tears on listing; says 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' made him emotional

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had an emotional moment when One97 Communications, the parent company of the payment platform, debuted on Dalal Street on Thursday morning.

Speaking at the BSE, a teary-eyed Sharma said the national anthem's words "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata" made him emotional.

Paytm’s shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

At Rs 18,300 crore, Paytm’s listing is the largest in the country till now.

Just before the debut on Dalal Street, Sharma thanked those who changed the digital payments company on Twitter, alluding to the Indian cricket team.

"Man, I can feel for our cricket team! So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. From coal to a fintech, in 11 years - India has transformed. To every Paytmer, you’ve changed India for good," Sharma said in his tweet.

Man, I can feel for our cricket team!So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. 🙏🏼From coal to a fintech, in 11 years — India has transformed.To every Paytmer, you’ve changed India for good 🚀 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 18, 2021

Sharma was referring to the Indian cricket team’s win against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday.

When this story was published, Paytm was trading at Rs 1857.30 on the BSE.