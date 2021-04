Digital financial services platform Paytm announced on April 19 that it has added 242,904 stock options taking the existing ESOP pool to 2.4 million equity options. With this addition, the company's ESOP pool valuation has jumped to $604 million. This takes Paytm – valued at over $16 billion – to the elite club of companies that are largest enablers of wealth creation for employees in the Indian startup ecosystem.

The company plans to award the expanded stock options to more employees during its annual performance appraisal. To attract and retain talented professionals, Paytm last year amended certain aspects of its ESOP policy. The company introduced performance-based ESOPs, which are given at the time of hiring or during the appraisal cycle and all key roles across different levels are eligible for it.

It has linked ESOPs to individual goals that are reviewed and approved by the business heads with the flexibility to accommodate multiple scenarios and meet employees' aspirations.

Paytm saw over 1.4 billion monthly transactions in March. With over 20 million merchant partners on board, Paytm said it is registering 15% M-o-M growth.