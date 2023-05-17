Paytm elevates Bhavesh Gupta as COO and president

Bhavesh Gupta, who was previously Paytm's senior vice-president, will now be responsible to lead verticals on insurance, lending, payments — online and offline, and consumer payments as well as drive key initiatives including operations, user growth, compliance, its parent company One 97 Communications Ltd stated in stock exchange filing on May 16.
Gupta, who was previously Paytm's senior vice-president, will now be responsible to lead verticals on insurance, lending, payments — online and offline, and consumer payments as well as drive key initiatives including operations, user growth, compliance, its parent company One 97 Communications Ltd stated in stock exchange filing on May 16.
He will continue to report to the company's managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Before joining Paytm in 2020, Gupta was the CEO of Clix Capital and has been part of the industry for over 25 years. He has also headed the small and medium enterprises divison and business banking at IDFC Bank as well as was an executive at ICICI Bank. He graduated from Delhi university and completed his masters from the Institute of Management Studies in Indore in MBA.
