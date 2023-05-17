Paytm elevates Bhavesh Gupta as COO and president

Bhavesh Gupta, who was previously Paytm's senior vice-president, will now be responsible to lead verticals on insurance, lending, payments — online and offline, and consumer payments as well as drive key initiatives including operations, user growth, compliance, its parent company One 97 Communications Ltd stated in stock exchange filing on May 16.

Bhavesh Gupta, a key executive in Paytm's lending divison, has been elevated to the position of the company's president and chief operating officer (COO).

Gupta, who was previously Paytm's senior vice-president, will now be responsible to lead verticals on insurance, lending, payments — online and offline, and consumer payments as well as drive key initiatives including operations, user growth, compliance, its parent company One 97 Communications Ltd stated in stock exchange filing on May 16.

He will continue to report to the company's managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.