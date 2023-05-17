Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPaytm elevates Bhavesh Gupta as COO and president

Paytm elevates Bhavesh Gupta as COO and president

Paytm elevates Bhavesh Gupta as COO and president
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 9:34:45 AM IST (Published)

Bhavesh Gupta, who was previously Paytm's senior vice-president, will now be responsible to lead verticals on insurance, lending, payments — online and offline, and consumer payments as well as drive key initiatives including operations, user growth, compliance, its parent company One 97 Communications Ltd stated in stock exchange filing on May 16.

Bhavesh Gupta, a key executive in Paytm's lending divison, has been elevated to the position of the company's president and chief operating officer (COO).

Live Tv

Loading...

Gupta, who was previously Paytm's senior vice-president, will now be responsible to lead verticals on insurance, lending, payments — online and offline, and consumer payments as well as drive key initiatives including operations, user growth, compliance, its parent company One 97 Communications Ltd stated in stock exchange filing on May 16.
He will continue to report to the company's managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X