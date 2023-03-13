Paytm business momentum slows down month-on-month in February, increases from last year

Value of the loans disbursed more than tripled from last year to Rs 4,158 crore.

Paytm reported 83.4 percent growth in the number of loans for the month of February, compared to the same period last year. The total number of loans for the month stood at 40.35 lakh.

However, on a month-on-month basis, there was a slight slowdown in business momentum as the number of loans and value of loans disbursed increased 4.4 percent and 5.9 percent respectively, compared to January.

Gross Merchandise Value or GMV of the company declined 5 percent from January to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Average monthly transacting users stood at 8.9 crore, increasing 28.1 percent year-on-year but remained flat on a month-on-month basis. Average gross merchandise value per monthly transacting user increased 8.6 percent from last year to Rs 12,809. However, the same figure was down 5 percent month-on-month.

Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in terms of loan disbursement and number of users. However, the decline in GMV and average gross merchandise value per MTU may raise concerns for the business.

Recently, Paytm Payments Bank became the only platform to exclusively offer UPI LITE payments. According to Paytm, this new feature enables faster, real-time transactions with a single tap on the app, and will never fail, even during peak transaction hours when banks have success rate issues.

Shares of Paytm are currently off the day's high, trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 598.65.